14:21 Reported News Briefs Nissan 4, 5780 , 29/03/20 Nissan 4, 5780 , 29/03/20 14th Israeli coronavirus patient dies Prof. Mordechai Ravid Medical Director of Maayanei Hayeshua Hospital in Bnei Brak reports that "a woman in her nineties died after being diagnosed with the coronavirus. She suffered from other background illnesses. We share in the grief of the family."