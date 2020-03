14:08 Reported News Briefs Nissan 4, 5780 , 29/03/20 Nissan 4, 5780 , 29/03/20 US Ambassador to Israel donates $50 thousand for needy Israelis Read more David Friedman and his wife Tammy donate $50,000 to Leket Israel, Israel's largest food aid organization. ► ◄ Last Briefs