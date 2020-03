An agreement was reached between Yesh Atid and Israel Resilience: Knesset Members Penina Tamanu Shata and Gadeer Kamal Mreeh will exchanged places between their parties.

Tamanu Shata will move with Yesh Atid's agreement to Israel Resilience, and Mreeh will move with Israel Resilience's agreement to Yesh Atid, reports Kan News.