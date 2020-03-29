Polich composer Krzysztof Penderecki, friend of Israel, passes away

Krzysztof Penderecki, great Polish composer and conductor, a great friend of Israel, where he was greatly acknowledged, passed away today at his home in Krakow, at the age of 86.

In 1996, at the invitation of the city of Jerusalem, Penderecki composed the 7th Symphony "Seven Gates of Jerusalem" to commemorate the 3rd millennium of the city. The Symphony was premiered in Jerusalem in January 1997.