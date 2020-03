10:26 Reported News Briefs Nissan 4, 5780 , 29/03/20 Nissan 4, 5780 , 29/03/20 Watch: Oklahoma Senator reminds world to turn to Creator Senator James Lankford of Oklahoma reminds America and the world that at this time we have to to turn to a higher power - a higher truth: "Our help comes from the L-rd - and we are grateful that He neither slumbers nor sleeps." ► ◄ Last Briefs