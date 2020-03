10:21 Reported News Briefs Nissan 4, 5780 , 29/03/20 Nissan 4, 5780 , 29/03/20 Man falls from height during renovations; condition critical A 28-year-old man fell from height during renovation work in Yafia. MDA paramedics evacuated him to Rambam Hospital in serious condition, sedated, with a head injury. ► ◄ Last Briefs