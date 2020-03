10:06 Reported News Briefs Nissan 4, 5780 , 29/03/20 Nissan 4, 5780 , 29/03/20 Hadassah nurse cuts short maternity leave to work in corona unit Read more Despite being on maternity leave, Moran Hanuka didn't hesitate to join her colleagues at the hospital when coronavirus broke out in Israel. ► ◄ Last Briefs