Erdan on Bnei Brak mass funeral: 'Life-threatening incident'

Internal Security Minister Gilad Erdan responded to the mass funeral held at Bnei Brak last night, contrary to Health Ministry instructions.

"Holding a mass funeral in Bnei Brak is a very serious and life-threatening incident that harms the public! I demand that the Israeli police enforce Health Ministry guidelines in all parts of the State, with no exceptions.

"In light of the situation, I have today convened an urgent discussion with the police command on enforcement in the haredi sector. The vast majority of the haredi public understands and adheres to Health Ministry guidelines and the police must do whatever is necessary to prevent extremist sections of the public from endangering lives."