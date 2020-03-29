Prisons prepare to release criminals following government decision

The Prison Service is preparing for the release of criminal prisoners, residents of Israel, sentenced to up to 4 years and who have 30 days left until full release, in an attempt to prevent coronavirus spread in prisons.

These are convicted prisoners who are not being punished for sexual offenses, domestic violence, or serious violence and each prisoner is examined on his merits, the IPS notes.

The list of prisoners was passed to the Israel Police and prisons for an individual examination of the prisoners' potential for furlough and receiving recommendations of the professional bodies.