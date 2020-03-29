Bnei Brak to open isolation centers for those who need

Under the initiative of Interior Minister Aryeh Deri, Interior Ministry Director Mordechai Cohen and Interior ministry Emergency Services Director Eli Regev will tour Bnei Brak today with the goal that by the end of the day the city will open an isolation center for those who need, as well as special places for coronavirus patients, according to all kashrut standards and needs.

"We will do everything to take care of the city residents as quickly as possible. I instructed to immediately locate places in the city."