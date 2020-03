09:33 Reported News Briefs Nissan 4, 5780 , 29/03/20 Nissan 4, 5780 , 29/03/20 Police arrest seven worshipers in Modi'in Illit Police arrested seven worshipers at the Jerusalem Faction's synagogue in Modi'in Illit after they conducted morning prayers in a group of 30 worshipers and refused to disperse. ► ◄ Last Briefs