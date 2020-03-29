Hadassah nurse cuts short maternity leave to work in Coronavirus Unit

Hadassah nurse Moran Hanuka had baby number four in December and had been looking forward to extending her maternity leave until June. However, with the coronavirus arrival in Israel, Hanuka didn’t hesitate for a second and joined her colleagues in the outbreak unit on the Ein Kerem campus.

“I told my husband and children I’m going back to Hadassah, which is my other home,” she said in an interview with Israel’s Channel 12 News. “A flame was burning inside me. I couldn’t simply stay at home."