08:25 Reported News Briefs Nissan 4, 5780 , 29/03/20 Nissan 4, 5780 , 29/03/20 Report: MK Penina Tamanu Shata to move to Gantz' party MK Penina Tamanu Shata is expected to move from Yair Lapid's Yesh Atid Party to Benny Gantz' Israel Resilience Party to be able to enter a coalition led by Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu.