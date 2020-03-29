Forecast: Partly cloudy to fair; temperatures unchanged

Today will be partly cloudy to fair. In the morning, light rain may still fall in the north. Temperatures will remain unchanged.

Tomorrow will be partly cloudy to cloudy. There will be a marked increase in temperatures.

Tuesday will be partly cloudy with light rain. There will be a noticeable increase in temperatures and will be warmer than normal. Winds will grow stronger and so will the haze. In the afternoon, cooler, humid air will enter our area.