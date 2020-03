08:13 Reported News Briefs Nissan 4, 5780 , 29/03/20 Nissan 4, 5780 , 29/03/20 Interior Ministry will find housing for isolated with no arrangement Interior Minister Aryeh Deri directed the Interior Ministry this morning to prepare isolation solutions for residents who do not have the basic conditions for isolation under Health Ministry guidelines. ► ◄ Last Briefs