29/03/20
Hamas preparing for coronavirus outbreak in Gaza
The Hamas organization is preparing for the possibility of an outbreak of the coronavirus in Gaza, Kan 11 News reported on Saturday.
The organization is reportedly discussing how to distribute the Qatari money that was brought into the Strip. It was also reported that the UN has ordered 25 additional respirators to the Gaza Strip and that so far only 80 respirators have been available to the health system.
