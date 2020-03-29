|
06:39
Reported
News BriefsNissan 4, 5780 , 29/03/20
Pence: Decision on reopening economy will be made this week
US Vice President Mike Pence, who heads the Trump administration's response to the coronavirus outbreak, said on Saturday that he would deliver a recommendation to the president on whether to re-open the US economy in the coming week.
Pence told the Fox News Channel that the taskforce he heads would base its decision on data and scientific advice and added that "ultimately the president will make a decision that he believes in the best interest of the American people."
