Israeli, 82, dies of coronavirus in Italy

An 82-year-old Israeli from Haifa died of coronavirus in Italy.

The man was on a cruise with his wife in Savona in northern Italy. After he was diagnosed with coronavirus, he was hospitalized in a local hospital. He died a few days later.

The Israeli Consul in Rome, Eitan Avraham, aided the man and his family from the time he was diagnosed with coronavirus, and continues to be in touch and aid the family.