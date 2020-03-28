Iran says it designed new centrifuges

The Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) has designed and produced a new generation of centrifuges at the Natanz nuclear enrichment plant in central Iran, the Xinhua news agency reported on Friday.

Iranian experts have been working hard to produce the new generation of centrifuges in line with the country's need of nuclear technology for civilian use, an unnamed source at the AEOI was quoted as saying.

