Number of coronavirus cases in US surpasses 100,000

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the United States reached 100,040 on Friday, the highest number in the world, according to a Reuters tally.

The tally also showed that at least 1,546 have died of the illness across the United States, with the largest numbers so far in New York and Washington state.

(Arutz Sheva’s North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Arutz Sheva articles, however, is Israeli time.)