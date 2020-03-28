Yoaz Hendel backs Benny Gantz

MK Yoaz Hendel of Moshe Ya’alon’s Telem party on Friday expressed support for the decision of Israel Resilience chairman Benny Gantz to work to establish an emergency government with Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu.

"Leadership is measured in times of crisis. The good of the country comes before the political interest. This is Benny Gantz's choice," Hendel wrote on Twitter.

