Could Labor join Netanyahu's coalition?

Labor chairman Amir Peretz on Friday hinted in an interview on Channel 12 that he was considering following in the footsteps of Benny Gantz and joining Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu’s coalition.

"This is a tough move, but we will have to look at it because in the end we are all responsible for what will happen in the country," Peretz said of Gantz's decision and the possibility of him joining the government.

