House passes coronavirus relief package

The US House of Representatives on Friday passed a historic $2 trillion coronavirus relief package, The Hill reports.

The enormous package, approved by the Senate by a majority of 96-0 late Wednesday night, provides hundreds of billions of dollars for the industries, small businesses, unemployed workers and health care providers hit hardest by the coronavirus pandemic, which has devastated economies around the world.

