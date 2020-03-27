Coronavirus outbreak: Which Israeli cities have the most confirmed cases?

Data published on Channel 12 News on Friday shows the distribution of cases of coronavirus in Israel by localities. The data shows that Jerusalem leads the way with 352 verified cases, followed immediately by Bnei Brak with 267 cases.

In Tel Aviv, where the number of residents is 2.5 times greater than that of Bnei Brak, there have been 211 confirmed cases.

