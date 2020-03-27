Italy's coronavirus death toll surges by 919

The death toll from an outbreak of coronavirus in Italy surged on Friday by 919 to 9,134, the Civil Protection Agency said, easily the highest daily tally since the epidemic emerged on February 21, Reuters reports.

Prior to Friday’s figure, the largest daily toll was registered on March 21, when 793 people died.

