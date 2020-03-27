Netanyahu: Prepare for significant tightening of restrictions

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu on Friday held a series of professional discussions on the continuation of steps to deal with the coronavirus crisis vis-à-vis procurement and acquisition, and preparations ahead of a lockdown.

Prime Minister Netanyahu instructed that preparations be made for a significant tightening of the restrictions on movement so as to further reduce the number of people outside their homes in order to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

