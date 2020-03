14:48 Reported News Briefs Nissan 2, 5780 , 27/03/20 Nissan 2, 5780 , 27/03/20 'Pierce the heavens, pray we'll be able to help your loved ones' Read more Nurse Odaya Eisenberg, working in Shaare Zedek's coronavirus ward, tells of her experiences, asks public to pray for staff's success. ► ◄ Last Briefs