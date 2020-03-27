Over half a million Brits volunteer to help the NHS

More than half a million volunteers have signed up to support the British National Health Service (NHS) following a call by the government for people to help out in the current crisis.

Volunteers are being asked to help deliver vital supplies such as food and medicine to those in need such as the elderly who are in quarantine for their own protection. Others are needed to drive people home after being discharged from hospital. Some volunteers will be making phone calls to people isolated in their homes and otherwise cut off from human contact.

Volunteers must be over 18 and healthy, without a criminal record.