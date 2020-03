12:35 Reported News Briefs Nissan 2, 5780 , 27/03/20 Nissan 2, 5780 , 27/03/20 Rabbi Shalush defends ruling permitting Zoom for Passover Seder Rabbi Yehuda Shalush, one of the signatories of the letter permitting use of Zoom technology for the Passover Seder, has defended his ruling, saying that "the benefits outweigh the risks." ► ◄ Last Briefs