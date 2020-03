12:32 Reported News Briefs Nissan 2, 5780 , 27/03/20 Nissan 2, 5780 , 27/03/20 16-year-old girl passes away in Paris from coronavirus A 16-year-old high school student only identified as Julie passed away yesterday in Paris, France, due to coronavirus. According to a report in Channel 12 News, Julie began showing symptoms last Shabbat (Saturday) and was taken to hospital. She was having difficulty breathing, and her condition then deteriorated further until doctors were forced to pronounce her death. ► ◄ Last Briefs