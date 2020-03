12:27 Reported News Briefs Nissan 2, 5780 , 27/03/20 Nissan 2, 5780 , 27/03/20 Rabbi Chaim Druckman: 'Foreign elements' committed violent acts Rabbi Chaim Druckman has called for firm action to be taken against those who commit acts of violence against security forces. "These foreign elements should not be considered residents of Judea and Samaria," he said. ► ◄ Last Briefs