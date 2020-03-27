Unemployed in 67+ age group to receive benefits

Government ministers have authorized the granting of unemployment benefit to those aged 67 and older if they have lost their jobs due to the coronavirus crisis.

The decision affects around 135,000 employees aged 67 and above, who were either fired or sent on unpaid leave in recent weeks. They could receive up to NIS 4,000 each.

Minister of Employment and Social Security Ofir Akunis said that this is "a significant and unprecedented step to take, one that shows the support we are extending to our older citizens, specifically those who have remained in the workforce even after retirement age."