12:21 Reported News Briefs Nissan 2, 5780 , 27/03/20 Nissan 2, 5780 , 27/03/20 Olmert: 'Gantz has no political future' Read more Former PM Ehud Olmert says Benny Gantz has 'no political future,' calls PM Netanyahu a 'con man.' ► ◄ Last Briefs