Health Ministry: Media & interest groups attempting to discredit us

Senior officials at the Health Ministry working for Health Minister Yaakov Litzman (UTJ) allege that key media figures are being paid by interest groups to discredit those at the helm of the Health Ministry, in light of recent political developments.

"To anyone who's wondering what the meaning is of all the articles, op-eds, and tweets attacking Litzman, as well as the deluge of reports suggesting that there are differences of opinion among top officials of the Health Ministry, there's one clear answer: Media figures are being paid by interest groups from the health sector and beyond, in order to discredit the Health Ministry and those heading it, in the hope that this will bring about the changes they desire when a unity government is established," said the statement from the office of the Health Minister.

"We know who these people are, and we have news for you," the statement continued. "None of this will have any effect on us, and it won't help you. Health Minister Yaakov Litzman together with the Director-General of the Ministry and all the other expert officials working there are paying no attention to all this background noise and are getting on with the real business at hand - dealing with the coronavirus crisis that is having such a devastating impact on the entire world. We're working with dedication and responsibility for the good of all Israeli citizens."