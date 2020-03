11:33 Reported News Briefs Nissan 2, 5780 , 27/03/20 Nissan 2, 5780 , 27/03/20 Israeli non-profit working to bring Israelis stuck abroad home A non-profit organization that prepares soldiers who have completed their IDF service to promote Israel's image when they travel abroad is now working to find ways to help all Israeli citizens still stuck abroad to return home. ► ◄ Last Briefs