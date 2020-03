11:23 Reported News Briefs Nissan 2, 5780 , 27/03/20 Nissan 2, 5780 , 27/03/20 Nahariya nurse contracts virus, 60 hospital staff sent into quarantine A nurse in a critical care ward in Nahariya Medical Center has tested positive for coronavirus. 60 members of the hospital's staff have been sent into quarantine. ► ◄ Last Briefs