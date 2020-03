11:11 Reported News Briefs Nissan 2, 5780 , 27/03/20 Nissan 2, 5780 , 27/03/20 Samaria Council chairman: 'Despicable act of violence' Samaria Council Chairman Yossi Dagan responds to the incident in Yitzhar: "A despicable act of violence committed against security forces." ► ◄ Last Briefs