10:51 Reported News Briefs Nissan 2, 5780 , 27/03/20 Nissan 2, 5780 , 27/03/20 Demonstration against plans to turn sheltered housing into virus unit Family members of people in sheltered housing at Shoham hospital in Pardes Hannah are demonstrating against the decision to remove their relatives from sheltered housing order to free up three departments and set up a unit for the treatment of coronavirus patients. ► ◄ Last Briefs