Yesh Atid pushing bill to prevent MK under indictment from forming gvt

MK Ofer Shelah (Blue & White-Yesh Atid) plans to introduce draft legislation next week that will prevent any MK who is under indictment to form a government.

"This will be a test for the members of the Israel Resilience party. We're going to advance this legislation next week, legislation that they drew up together with us, that is designed to prevent anyone facing indictment from forming a government. Let's see if Avi Nissenkorn obstructs it in the Regulatory Committee. Let's see if Hili Tropper, Michael Biton, and Orit Farkash Hacohen vote against it. That's what this is all about," he said.