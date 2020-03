10:34 Reported News Briefs Nissan 2, 5780 , 27/03/20 Nissan 2, 5780 , 27/03/20 Health Ministry: Download 'Hamagen' app The Health Ministry is telling people to download the "Hamagen" (Protector) app, which enables people to determine if they came into contact with a known carrier of coronavirus up to 14 days before the carrier tested positive. ► ◄ Last Briefs