10:24 Reported News Briefs Nissan 2, 5780 , 27/03/20 Nissan 2, 5780 , 27/03/20 Pangolin identified as source of epidemic New studies have shown that the pangolin, a mammal usually found in Asia, is the source of the coronavirus epidemic. The pangolin is an endangered species, but is eaten in China. ► ◄ Last Briefs