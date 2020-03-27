Head of IDF Central Command: 'Delinquent youth acting like terrorists'

Head of the IDF Central Command, Maj. Gen. Nadav Padan, responded to last night's incident near Yitzhar.

"At at time when the State of Israel is facing many challenges, including the coronavirus, delinquent youths on 'Kumi Uri' Hill chose to act like terrorists ... This was an extremely serious incident that could have ended in bloodshed," said Padan.

"I strongly condemn violence of any kind against civilians, police, and soldiers," he added.