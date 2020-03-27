|
IDF Chief of Staff: 'Serious terror incident' in Yitzhar
IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi has sharply attacked last night's violence near Yitzhar, which is assumed to have been committed by Jewish youths who live on the outskirts of the community.
"This is a serious terror incident," he said, "and one which undermines the institutions of the State. We must totally condemn the perpetrators and bring them to justice, otherwise, the violence from this sector could escalate."
