10:00 Reported News Briefs Nissan 2, 5780 , 27/03/20 Nissan 2, 5780 , 27/03/20 MK Ashkenazi: 'Zero tolerance toward acts of violence' MK Gabi Ashkenazi (Blue & White) responded to the throwing of Molotov cocktails at Border Police near Yitzhar. "This incident of violence in Yitzhar committed against Border Police is very serious, and only by a miracle did it not cause injury. We have to show zero tolerance against all forms of violence, and in particular against violent acts committed against those who protect our security." ► ◄ Last Briefs