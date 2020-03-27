|
Nissan 2, 5780 , 27/03/20
MK Ashkenazi: 'Zero tolerance toward acts of violence'
MK Gabi Ashkenazi (Blue & White) responded to the throwing of Molotov cocktails at Border Police near Yitzhar.
"This incident of violence in Yitzhar committed against Border Police is very serious, and only by a miracle did it not cause injury. We have to show zero tolerance against all forms of violence, and in particular against violent acts committed against those who protect our security."
