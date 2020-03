09:55 Reported News Briefs Nissan 2, 5780 , 27/03/20 Nissan 2, 5780 , 27/03/20 Unemployment rate rises to 21.4% The unemployment rate in Israel stands at 21.4% as of Friday. Yesterday alone 9,497 registered as jobkeekers, bringing up the total number of jobseekers from the beginning of March to 732,525. ► ◄ Last Briefs