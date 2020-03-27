MK Rafi Peretz: 'Violence toward soldiers desecrates G-d's Name'

Education Minister Rabbi Rafi Peretz (Yamina) responded to the throwing of Molotov cocktails at Border Police near Yitzhar. It is assumed that Jews were responsible.

"The violence last night near Yitzhar crossed a red line. Violence toward IDF soldiers who protect our land is totally unacceptable. Those who did this are criminals who desecrated G-d's Name. We must not tolerate such behavior. I rely on the security forces to find those who did this and bring them to justice."