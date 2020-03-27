MK Smotrich on Yitzhar incident: 'Source of shame'

Transportation Minister Betzalel Smotrich (Yamina) responded to the throwing of Molotov cocktails at Border Police near the Samarian community of Yitzhar.

"The security forces work day and night for the people of Israel," he said. "If G-d forbid we find out that it was Jews who threw Molotov cocktails, this is a great source of shame for us. I hope that they catch them and put them in prison for many years."