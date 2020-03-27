El Al flight from Costa Rica brings 150 Israeli tourists home

An El Al flight with around 150 Israelis on board has taken off from Costa Rica bound for Israel early this morning. The Israelis had been vacationing in Central America.

The operation was coordinated by several government representatives who arranged for the tourists in Guatemala, Honduras, Panama, Nicaragua, and Costa Rica to fly home.

This is the first ever El Al flight to have taken off from San Jose, Costa Rica's capital. It was arranged at the request of Israel's Foreign Minister, Yisrael Katz, who has told his staff to do whatever they can to assist Israeli tourists still abroad to return home.

Israel's ambassador in Costa Rica, Amir Ofek, said: "This was a complicated operation that included locating Israeli citizens, bringing them here from several different countries, and getting them on a flight out of Costa Rica. But like we have been saying for the last few days, until the plane takes off, we're here for you."