|
08:50
Reported
News BriefsNissan 2, 5780 , 27/03/20
MK Barbivai: 'Gantz, you destroyed our hopes'
MK Orna Barbivai (Yesh Atid) has sharply criticized the expected participation of Benny Gantz in a unity government with PM Netanyahu.
"What a mistake, Benny, what a mistake," she wrote on Twitter. "We don't fight for democracy together with the person who is doing the most to destroy it. I don't understand what you're doing there.
"I believed you when you said that you were proud of the new message of Blue & White, but you decided to dismantle our hopes, and I'm so disappointed. We will continue to fight for our path. We have no other country," she added.
Last Briefs