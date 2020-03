08:38 Reported News Briefs Nissan 2, 5780 , 27/03/20 Nissan 2, 5780 , 27/03/20 Kinneret rises another 1 1/2 cm in last day The Kinneret has risen a further 1.5 cm in the last day, bringing it up to 209.225 meters below sea level. ► ◄ Last Briefs